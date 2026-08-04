‘Reels creator, dummy CM’: MK Stalin’s explosive attack on Vijay after son Udhayanidhi’s release

Taking a strong stand against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, MK Stalin criticised the government over Udhayanidhi’s arrest, calling him a "dummy CM" and questioning his leadership. The Opposition leader had earlier been arrested for his alleged comments on actor Trisha.

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MK Stalin reacted to the arrest of his son Udhayanidhi. File image/PTI

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) TVK government following the release of Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing it of ‘arrogance’. He further hit out at the alleged high-handedness in the arrest of Udhayanidhi. He stated that ‘instead of striving to fulfill promises, Vijay is content to roam as a mere reels creator’.

He further alleged that police ‘arrogantly’ detained Udhayanidhi from his Chennai residence and took him to Thanjavur under non-bailable charges, claiming the move was aimed at preventing him from attending the upcoming Assembly budget session. Stalin launched a sharp attack on the Vijay government, saying arrogance can lead to destruction. He alleged that the government was using police action to shift focus away from its “failure” to protect the state’s interests in the Cauvery water issue.

Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday arrested for his alleged “double-meaning” remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty. Chaotic scenes unfolded in the morning as DMK cadres gathered in large numbers outside Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Neelankarai residence here to oppose the police action, and the DMK swiftly moved the Madras High Court with a petition seeking anticipatory bail.

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Senior DMK leaders, such as P K Sekar Babu and K N Nehru, also arrived, and police explained the reasons for the arrest to Udhayanidhi’s wife Kiruthiga as well as opposition party office-bearers. The DMK leader was arrested over his alleged remark at a protest meeting held in the Cauvery delta town on Monday. He has been booked under various sections of law, including the one relating to the use of obscene words and insulting the modesty of a woman. DMK workers resorted to flash strikes across the state, and road-roko demonstrations were also held, strongly condemning the arrest.

Udhayanidhi Stalin granted bail

Just a few hours after his arrest, the Madras High Court granted him anticipatory bail on Tuesday. Udhayanidhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who was picked up from his residence in Chennai’s Neelankarai by the Thanjavur police, told reporters gathered there that “the court will decide.”

Udhayanidhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who was picked up from his residence in Chennai’s Neelankarai by the Thanjavur police, told reporters gathered there that “the court will decide.” Speaking to reporters before being escorted away by the police, he said, “Did I mention anyone’s name except the CM’s? (at the protest held in Thanjavur). Then why do you think this is happening? Let the court decide.”

Promoting enmity, provocation with intent to cause a riot, and criminal intimidation were among the nine sections invoked against Udhayanidhi. Provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act have also been invoked, sources added.

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Police officials held talks with DMK leader Udhayanidhi’s family and senior party leader Ma Subramanian before arresting the Leader of the Opposition. Even as a large number of party workers gathered outside Udhayanidhi’s residence and raised slogans condemning the police action against their leader, senior police officials held talks.

What did Udhayanidhi say?

Udhayanidhi made the alleged objectionable remark on Monday during a protest held in Thanjavur against the Vijay government’s handling of the Cauvery water dispute. The TVK government has come under fire from the DMK after Karnataka failed to release the required amount of Cauvery water despite directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).