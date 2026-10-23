Polling underway for 28 MLC seats across UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, marking a crucial test in CM Yogi’s stronghold

Polling is currently taking place for 28 Legislative Council seats across four states—comprising 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Bihar, 5 in Maharashtra, and 4 in Karnataka."

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Polling underway for 28 MLC seats across UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, marking a crucial test in CM Yogi’s stronghold

Voting is underway, October 23, for 28 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Voting will run from 8 am to 4 pm. Registered voters in the Graduate and Teacher constituencies are exercising their franchise in these elections. Elections are being held for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Bihar, 5 in Maharashtra, and 4 in Karnataka. Votes will be counted on October 27. Stay tuned to this live copy for the latest updates on important voting news, candidates, and election developments in all four states.

Political focus on 11 seats in UP

Voting is underway for 11 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh. These include five graduate and six teacher constituencies. Nearly 1.481 million registered voters in the state will decide the fate of 152 candidates. The elections for these seats are considered crucial for political parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. However, the results of the Legislative Council elections do not automatically determine the outcome of the Assembly elections.

Why is there a special contest in Yogi’s stronghold?

Among the 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency is under special scrutiny. This area adjoins Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home district of Gorakhpur. According to media reports, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party have concentrated their efforts on this seat. The active participation of leaders from both parties has created a buzz in this contest. Election activities are being closely monitored to assess the SP’s strategy and the BJP’s influence.

Bihar’s eight seats include four graduate and four teacher constituencies. Maharashtra is voting for five seats, including three graduate and two teacher constituencies. Karnataka’s four seats include two graduate and two teacher constituencies. Voting is taking place for a total of 28 seats across the four states.

Elections are also being held in Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka

Bihar’s eight seats include four graduate and four teacher constituencies. Maharashtra is voting for five seats, including three graduate and two teacher constituencies. Karnataka’s four seats include two graduate and two teacher constituencies. Voting is taking place for a total of 28 seats across the four states.

When will the results come?

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, voting is scheduled for October 23rd from 8 AM to 4 PM. Counting of votes will take place on October 27th. The election process is to be completed by October 31st. Registered voters in the Graduate and Teacher constituencies will elect their representatives in these elections. After the vote count, a new representative picture will emerge in the Legislative Councils of the four states.