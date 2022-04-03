New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Mahendra Bhanushali was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday afternoon for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers without permission.Also Read - Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba And Wife Visit Temples in Varanasi, Offer Prayers

“They’ve taken away my amplifier. But I’d like to say, in the coming times, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ will be played on loudspeakers,” said Mahendra Bhanushali while addressing the media. Also Read - RuPay Payment Card Launched in Nepal

“No one takes permission, it isn’t just me. So action should be taken on everyone if it’s taken on me. The police did their job. Raj (Thackeray) Sahab says, never say anything to the police. Action should be taken wherever loudspeakers are used,” said Bhanushali. Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits, Inspects Preparations at Kashi Vishvanath Temple Ahead of Nepal PM’s Visit

“Mumbai Police imposed Rs 5,050 fine on me and gave a notice stating if I play it again, strict action will be taken; my loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA govt doesn’t take action, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ will be played on big loudspeakers in front of Mosques,” asserted Bhanushali, adding, “Should enmity arise due to Hindu prayers? If anyone has problems with it, they should shut their ears and sit inside their houses. They’ll be given answers if they oppose such things. I’m meeting Raj Sahab tomorrow to brief him about what happened.”

It is worth noting that MNS chief Raj Thackeray had on Saturday asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of “putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa”.

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are Pakistani supporters”.

“I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police know what’s happening there. Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don’t even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made,” he had said.