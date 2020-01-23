New Delhi: At a time when the nation is witnessing rising protests over the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday said that his party will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive out illegal infiltrators from the country.

While addressing the party workers in the evening in Mumbai, the MNS chief stated he will talk to the state Home Minister and Chief Minister over the issue.

“I will meet the State Home Minister or Chief Minister over some issues. Muslim clerics in India go to other countries, nobody knows what do they do, even the police can’t go there,” Raj Thackeray said.

Saying that he is ready for a debate over the CAA, he said there is no point why India should shelter illegal infiltrators.

“There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?,” he asked.

Earlier in the day, the MNS unveiled party’s new flag which is saffron in colour. Thackeray unveiled the new flag, which in the centre bears a ‘rajmudra’ (royal seal used during the times of warrior King Shivaji), at the party’s plenary meeting in suburban Goregaon.

Ahead of unveiling the flag, the MNS chief paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the latter’s 94th birth anniversary.

Set up in 2006, the MNS got separated from the Shiv Sena. He was in August last year questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.