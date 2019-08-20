New Delhi: A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case, the party has issued an advisory asking Mumbai residents to not stay out of their respective residents on Thursday. Besides, the MNS has also called a meeting of all Vibhag Pramukhs (Division Leader) across the state to discuss the matter.

“Do not step out of home on Thursday unless it is necessary,” the MNS said in the advisory. Speaking to a leading portal, MNS spokesperson said,”The party will not be responsible if the sentiments of its workers explode on Thursday. So, people in Mumbai should stay back and not step out unless necessary.”

Notably, Thackeray has been asked by the ED to appear before it in the IL&FS alleged payment default case on August 22. Besides Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi has also been summoned by the ED in the same case.

The agency is probing Thackeray’s involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group’s loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL, which was promoted by Unmesh Joshi. Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium, but later the MNS chief quit. The ED last week also filed a charge sheet in the case.

Earlier on Monday, the MNS had dubbed the ED’s notice as ‘political vendetta’. “Raj Thackeray created a sensation during the Lok Sabha poll campaign earlier this year. It had a significant impact on people and to avoid a similar challenge ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ED has issued the notice. It is a case of political vendetta,” MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande had stated yesterday.

“The Kohinoor deal is very old and Thackeray exited it long time back. I wonder why the Centre has come up with the inquiry notice so late,” Deshpande said. He alleged that the ED has “become a tool to suppress our voice”.

“If the government takes any action with prejudice against Raj Thackeray, we will protest on streets,” he added.