While the Delhi Cyber Crime Cell has filed an FIR against the creators of a 'toolkit' on farmer protests, which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, a viral video of a Canadian-born Sikh Mo Dhaliwal has come under the scanner. "If the farm bills get repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the farm bills, it does not end there. Let no one tell you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills. That is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab, and you are separate from the Khalistan movement. You are not," Dhaliwal can be heard saying in the video clip, which was reportedly shot during the farmers protest outside the Indian consulate on Republic Day.

Who is Mo Dhaliwal?

Mo Dhaliwal, founder, and director of the strategy at a Vancouver-based digital branding creative agency called Skyrocket. His social media profiles claim that he is also an alumnus of the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia from where he did his two-year Business Administration diploma course.

He is also co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, the organisation that allegedly created the controversial ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg. Dhaliwal, in one his FB post, said that the foundation was founded by his friend Anita Lal.

Earlier he had hit the headlines when he had coined the slogan “Love and courage” for the 2017 New Democratic Party leadership campaign of Jagmeet Singh.

‘I am a Khalistani’

Earlier in September 2020, Dhaliwal ad shared a controversial post on Facebook which read,”I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement.”

Via his post he had also urged people to sign a petition against Ottawa-based public policy think-tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute for publishing a report titled ‘Khalistan: A Project of Pakistan’.”

He has also shared pictures with Canada’s NDP member Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal, who originally hails from Thikriwal village of Punjab’s Barnala district.

However, Dhaliwal’s link with Thikriwal village could not be established. “We have never heard about Mo Dhaliwal. We only know about Jagmeet”, Times of India quoted a villager as saying.