Mob Burns Down Manipur Minister’s Private Godown, Attempts To Set His House Ablaze In Fresh Spate Of Violence

An attempt was also made to set ablaze the BJP leader’s house and another property at Khurai in the same district on Friday but the bid was foiled due to timely intervention from the police.

Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities, at Chingarel in Imphal East district on Saturday (PTI)

Imphal: In a fresh incident of violence in conflict-torn Manipur, unidentified persons burned down a private godown belonging to Manipur the consumer and food affairs minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said, according to a PTI report, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier, the official quarters of the state’s woman minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of June 14. A house belonging to Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and a large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

The Manipur Violence

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Violent demonstrations erupted in Torbung area of Churachandpur district on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands hit the streets and participated in the solidarity march which soon turned violent as clashes erupted between tribals and non-tribals in the area, and soon spread to other districts.

Following the clashes, the Indian Army was called in to quell the raging violence even as the state governor authorized shoot-at-sight orders subject to extreme circumstances.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

