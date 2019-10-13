New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday by a group of villagers after a motorcycle that he was riding hit a boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Two other persons, who were on the motorcycle, were admitted to a hospital after they too suffered serious injuries in the incident.

According to reports, four people have been arrested by the police.

In several videos of the incident that have gone viral, around 20 people can be seen beating the man who died, while the other two can be seen lying on the ground, crying due to the thrashing that they too have been subjected to. The villagers can also be seen hurling abuse at the trio.

The police, however, say that the man died as his bike hit an electricity pole while trying to flee from the accident spot.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at 1 PM, when the motorcycle rider lost his balance on a speed-breaker and hit a boy who was standing on the road. The police added that panicked, the rider tried to flee from the spot but his bike hit an electricity pole following which he was taken to a hospital where he died.

The boy whom the deceased’s bike hit, too, has been hospitalised.

According to reports, there was tension in the city as the villagers surrounded the police station, asking the police to release the four persons who have been arrested.

Sunday’s incident is yet another incident of mob lynching to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh.