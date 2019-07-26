New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on a plea seeking proper implementation of the 2018 judgement with respect to mob lynching cases. The petition was filed by lawyer Sajan Parashar. He had contended that the apex court judgement of July 17 last year on the issue of mob lynching had not been complied with by several states.

On July 17, 2018, the court had said that “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism. The apex court had ordered the appointment of nodal police officers in all districts, efficient patrolling in areas where there was a possibility of such incidents, and the completion of trial in these cases within six months.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not implementing the anti-lynching laws. “One year since the Supreme Court’s verdict, we should ask: why is the prime minister’s office so afraid of an anti-lynching law?” Owaisi had tweeted.

Spate of mob lynching incidents:

Several incidents of mob lynching came to light over the past several months. The latest incident was reported from Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on July 13, when a mob thrashed a police constable who was trying to resolve a land dispute.

Last month, 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was beaten up in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district on suspicion of theft. The villagers had forced Ansari to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”. Four days later, he succumbed to his injuries.