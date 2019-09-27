New Delhi: A mob torched a truck of the Border Security Force (BSF), on Thursday, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after it collided with a civilian vehicle, leaving three people, including two women and a policeman, injured.

According to reports, the accident took place on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway when the BSF truck collided with a private car leading to injuries to the policeman, who was driving the car and the two women, who were with him. They were rushed to Srinagar’s SKIMS Hospital, where all three, especially the policeman, are said to be in a critical condition.

Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said that there were two BSF trucks, which were on their way to Baramulla. He added that after the accident, angry locals damaged the vehicle before setting it ablaze. The BSF men, according to the officer, rescued by their colleagues, who were in the other BSF truck. According to reports, the situation was brought under control by additional forces who were rushed to the area.

The Kashmir Valley has been cut off from the rest of the country for over 50 days now. On August 5, in an unprecedented move, the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thus scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was further bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Later today, amid continuing security lockdown in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. His Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, too, will address the UNGA and is expected to rake up the Kashmir issue.