Srinagar: Authorities have decided to suspend mobile internet services in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts on Tuesday, fearing "misuse by miscreants" which may cause "deterioration in public order". The suspension will remain in place till Tuesday 7 pm. The temporary suspension of the internet services comes while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to the area.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir government has announced suspension of the mobile internet services."Whereas, the ADGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Provider (TSPs)/Internet Services Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G) services in District Jammu at Kat:32.816, Long:74.818 and within a radius of 1.5KMS around the mentioned latitude/longitude and in district Rajouri and within a radius of 1.5KMs w.e.f. 03.10.2022 (1700 hrs) to 04.10.2022 (1900 hrs)," an official notification from the J-K government read.

Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Monday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir. The home minister is scheduled to meet various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities during his visit

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday. All the intelligence agencies are maintaining the highest level of alertness, and police and paramilitary forces are taking utmost care of security arrangements in their areas of jurisdiction, a security official said.

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons Department) Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead at his home on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, October 3. Police said his throat was slit and burn injuries were present on his body.

Police said Lohia’s domestic help, identified as Yasir, is suspected as the main culprit. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect. Police sources said CCTV footage recovered from the crime scene shows the suspect running away shortly after the murder.