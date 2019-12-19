New Delhi: Hours after the Gauhati High Court asked the Assam government to restore the mobile Internet services, the state government on Thursday evening declared that the mobile Internet services in the state will be restored on Friday. However, the Gauhati High Court had asked the state government to restore the service by 5 PM on Thursday.

“Tomorrow,” Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while replying to an SMS which was sent to him to know when exactly the services will be restored in the state. However, he did not specify the exact timing when the services will be restored in the state.

The Finance Minister had on Tuesday said that the government and security agencies were reviewing the prevailing law and order situation of the state on a daily basis and the decision to lift the Internet ban would be taken on the basis of intelligence feedback.

The development comes after the division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia, earlier in the day, gave the direction to the state government, after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.

Mobile and broadband Internet services were suspended in many parts of the state on the evening of December 11 in the wake of the violent protests against the CAA.

While hearing the pleas, the court said that while mobile Internet services should be restored, the state government is free to take steps to curb the dissemination of messages and video on social media platforms which might incite violence.