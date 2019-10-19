New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has informed mobile phone customers that they will not be able to submit requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) between the switch-over period from November 4 to November 10, due to a change in the regime that will be effective from November 11.

The MNP scheme allows subscribers to switch their mobile operators without changing their phone numbers. However, under the present MNP regime, customers have to wait for seven days for the migration process.

With the revamped regime, TRAI aims to make the entire process faster and simpler. Customers living in a particular service area will get their new mobile service within two working days, whereas individuals requesting for port out from an outstation destination will receive their new service ni five working days.

Laying out the modalities for the switchover period, TRAI said in a statement, “There will be ‘no service period’ of six days for mobile number portability starting from 18:00:00 hours of 04.11.2019 till 23:59:59 hours of 10.11.2019 for all licensed service area (LSAs).”

“In the current MNP process, mobile subscribers can generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC) and submit their port request to the recipient operator of their choice till 17:59:59 hours of November 4, 2019,” the statement read, adding that the cut-over to the new regime will come to effect at midnight on November 11.

“The mobile subscriber attempting to generate the UPC during ‘no service period’ will not get any response. In such a situation UPC can be generated on or after November 11, 2019,” it further said.