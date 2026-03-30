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Mobile phone prices to increase in India? Big setback for Indian consumers as shortage of memory chips may lead to…

Iran-US war: In a big update for the consumers of India amid the ongoing crisis in India, smartphone prices may see a massive hike. In the recent development, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics

Published date india.com Published: March 30, 2026 7:01 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw- File image

Iran-US war: In a big update for the consumers of India amid the ongoing crisis in India, smartphone prices may see a massive hike. In the recent development, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has indicated that cost of making smartphones due to a shortage of memory chips and the West Asia crisis. Here are all the details you need to know about the possible increase in smart phone prices in India and what minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said on the issue.

What has Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on smartphone prices in India?

Responding to ANI’s question on the increase in the cost of smartphones due to a shortage of memory chips and the West Asia crisis, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Memory chip shortage, or rather the high demand, is not because of the West Asia conflict. That is primarily because of the large infrastructure build-out in the AI data centres. We are lucky that we started the first memory plant on 28 February at the Micron plant, which will be meeting a very large percentage of their global manufacturing in India; about 10% of their global manufacturing will happen in this plant… We should be able to meet much of the memory demand in the coming months and weeks, as we go forward.”

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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