Srinagar: Mobile phone services have been resumed in five districts of Jammu region – Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch – which were blocked since August 5, just before the abrogation of Article 370 revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that mobile phone services will open up in all the 10 districts (barring one location) of Jammu and be made functional in the entire revenue district of Kupwara and Handwara Police districts in the Kashmir valley.

The J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik also told the media yesterday that the phone services will be resumed gradually.

“ye jo maadhyam hai phone wala, internet wala, ye kiske kaam aata hai? Thoda bahut hum logon ke kaam aata hai par jyada ye terrorist ke kaam aata hai, Pakistanio ke kaam aata hai ( The medium of phone and internet is used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis as well as for mobilisation and indoctrination),” said Malik.

“Ye ek tarah se hamare khilaaf hathiyaar hai, isliye humne isko roka hua hai. Dheere dheere hum isko khol denge (It is a kind of weapon used against us so we have stopped it. Services will be resumed gradually),” Malik added.

The Supreme Court had also issued a notice yesterday to the Center on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor, Anuradha Bhasin, seeking a direction for relaxing restrictions on the internet, landline, and other communication channels.

The court had sought a detailed response from Centre within seven days.