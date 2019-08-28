New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on Wednesday and batted accusations of atrocities by the armed forces in terms of pellet injuries and spoke of how normalcy is returning to the Valley.

He started by taking on reports that the government is not painting the real picture of Jammu and Kashmir to the world, especially when it pertains to use of pellet guns.

“Every Kashmiri life is valuable to us, we don’t have loss of even a single life. There has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured, they also have below the waist injuries,” he was quoted.

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik: Every Kashmiri life is valuable to us, we don’t loss of even a single life. There has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured,they also have below the waist injuries. pic.twitter.com/NVHdZzZlqP — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

Speaking on how the government aims to bring normalcy back in the state, the J&K Governor assured all that the government was committed to fast-tracking development. “J&K and Ladakh will see so much of development in the coming days that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will also start asking for the same kind of development,” he said.

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik: We are opening mobile phone connectivity in Kupwara and Handwara districts(of Kashmir), soon we will open connectivity in other districts as well pic.twitter.com/MSpFPlwGav — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

In a big announcement following this, Satya Pal Malik declared that the government aims to fill 50,000 job vacancies in the coming months- only from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling it one of the largest recruitment drives, the Guv assured that these job posts will be filled in next two-three months.

“There has been a lot of rumours floating around about lack of medicines, which is not true. You should understand the reason behind internet restrictions,” said Malik responding to some media reports alleging lack of food and ration in markers.

The Governor then strongly avowed that the Centre is committed to preserve and protect Jammu and Kashmir’s culture, identity and language. No harm shall come to their ethos and heritage, added Malik.