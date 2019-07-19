New Delhi: Modalities are being worked out to grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav, said Pakistan, a day after International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in India’s favour in its appeal and suspended the death sentence of the former Indian Navy officer.

“Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Office in an official statement.

The development comes after India warned Pakistan that it will be constantly under watch to implement the order of ICJ in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and any farcical attempt will not go unnoticed.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asserted that his country will proceed as per the law in the Jadhav case. “Pakistan shall proceed further as per law,” he said while alleging that Jadhav is ‘guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan’.

The ICJ by a vote of 15-1 in the Jadhav case upheld India’s claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “We also appreciate the direction of the ICJ that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court,” he added.

Government sources in New Delhi said Jadhav is innocent and that ‘he was kidnapped from Iran, where he was residing and carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy. There is absolutely no clarification by Pakistan about the circumstances of his arrest’.

49-year-old Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017 based on an “extracted confession”. India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, to seek a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.