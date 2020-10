Owing to the existing low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department issued a weather warning on Tuesday afternoon. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Normal Classes Resume in Bangalore?

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, East Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 12 hours, the IMD said in an advisory issued.

Reduction in moisture content and cessation of rainfall indicate that the Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from remaining parts of Rajasthan; some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh; most parts of Gujarat state and some parts of north Arabian Sea, it further said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood in mid-tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to eastern parts of Bihar across Gangetic West Bengal at 1.5 km above mean sea level, added the IMD.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted scattered to widespread rains in the state on Tuesday. According to an advisory issued, light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over parts of south and interior Karnataka and Malnad regions.

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains are also likely over Coastal region of the state, it said.