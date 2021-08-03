New Delhi: Last one month has been full of events on our western border where a large number of intrusions reported by Unmanned Aerial Platforms or aerial drones from our western neighbour. On the 27th of June this year, India’s Jammu Air Force Station was rocked by two low-intensity blasts which were result of improvised explosive devices dropped by Unmanned Aerial vehicles.Also Read - 4 Suspected Drones Spotted in J&K's Samba

Since then, India has been trying hard to get a robust counter-drone technology and finally, the Indian Air Force is inviting responses from various indigenous and foreign vendors for supply of the Counter Drone Systems for Indian Security Forces. In the current asymmetric scenario where small commercially available drones are being used to drop small payloads, there are challenges which need to be addressed.

Difficult to detect- Since these drones are small having very small radar cross section (RCS) & do not produce significant acoustic, they are difficult to detect for modern Radars. Even if we use Infrared or optical camera, their heat signatures and optical visibility is so less that detection by commonly available means is near impossible unless they come close to the potential target. Easy availability & low cost- These drones are available off the shelf across the world and there is no control over their proliferation. Their cost is so low that any terrorist organisation can have them in large numbers. Our neighbour China is producing several million of small or big drones every year and sending them to across world as toys. Can be improvised easily- These drones do not need specialist approach to modify them for any destructive task which makes them furthermore dangerous & hence a counter drone system becomes more inevitable. Improved technology – The current scientific development in the field of drones is very fast. We have drones which are easily available in the market and can carry even a 100-pounder bomb. These drones can be equipped with Infrared, Smart optics & even synthetic aperture radars and can hover for several hours in the air. We even have drones with Artificial intelligence-based interface readily available online which makes them a favourite tool of terrorists.



Requisites of Modern Counter Drone Systems

As already brought out, the Indian Airforce has invited interest from manufacturers and is planning to commence the procurement procedure in the next few months. Keeping in view of the challenges as mentioned above, there are some technological necessities which are must for a counter-drone system. These are detection, Identification and destruction or neutralisation of drones.

Detection Necessities- Since it is difficult to detect these drones, a multi-layer detection system is necessary which should include Phased Array Radars, Millimetric wave radars, Infra-Red Sensor, Optical Sensor, Radio Frequency sensor (To detect the communication line of drone) etc. Having a system in place where they work in tandem with the identification systems is a challenge too.

Identification- Once an object is detected, it must be identified well. An object can be a bird, a balloon or any other object which may not be a real threat. For an effective drone neutralisation system, identification can be done by means of analysis of data obtained by sensors, analysis of radio frequency, Acoustic signatures or by optical and visual identification. Multi sensor data can also be analysed using AI for a fool proof detection and identification.

Neutralisation of Drones- The destruction or neutralisation of these drones can be carried out by two methods – Soft Kill and hard Kill. Usually, soft kill methods can be adopted when the concerned drone is away from the target area. Soft kill will include jamming of its operating frequency, Black out its navigation system, Blocking its sensors and various other means of electronic warfare.

In case of hard kill, there are various options to include Laser Beam, Guided Machine guns, Quick reaction weapons, Electromagnetic pulse and even small radar guided projectiles.

The Indian Dilemma

In case of India, there are massive challenges. First and foremost is the large frontier of India which constitutes snow clad peaks to tiny islands & from Barren deserts to impregnable forests. Establishing a robust system across such terrain or our borders will not only be much expensive but very difficult to establish and execute.

Furthermore, there is always a debate in India for Indigenous vs foreign technology. Past experiences of indigenisation have not been very successful due to red tapism & bureaucratic mindset of our defence PSUs. This need to be addressed well and we have no time to wait.

Cost factor is another challenge. While foreign technologies are expensive, Indian technologies are still in the nascent stage and there is no indication of their likely cost.

Drone swarms are a big challenge, while it may be easy to handle a handful of such rogue drones, India need a comprehensive system capable enough to handle hundreds or even thousands of such drones swarming a place of tactical or strategic importance.

In India, the legal framework to own and operate a drone just do not exist. Any one can own a drone and operate it. This makes the entire country vulnerable to any kind of drone attacks. Imagine a rogue bird dropping a small bomb on an oil storage or an Ammunition dump of Forces which could lead to a catastrophe. Getting sale and purchase as well as scrapping out of these drones under a robust legal framework is an extreme necessity so that all the drones in the country are accountable for.

We have a long way to go and unfortunately the enemies are advancing much faster than us. It is the need of the day to move fast & move in the right direction.