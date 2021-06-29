New Delhi: Hours after it sought approval, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCA) on Tuesday granted consent to Moderna for import of COVID-19 vaccine. ANI news agency stated that the Centre is likely to make a detailed announcement soon. Also Read - Cipla Seeks DCGI's Nod to Import Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine, Sources Say May Get Approval Soon for Emergency Use for All Above 18

It was earlier in the day reported that the DGCA may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday. Also Read - Covishield, Covaxin Work Against Alpha-Beta-Gamma-Delta Variants; Results Against Delta Plus in 7-10 Days: DG-ICMR

Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines. Also Read - Covid Vaccine By Johnson & Johnson To Be Available In India By July, Price at $25: Report

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs.

Cipla filed an application on Monday seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorization without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunization programme.