New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the second term of the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that his government has corrected many "historic wrongs" and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is on the road to development.

"Modi ji has not only rectified many historical mistakes during these six years, but has also laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the development path by bridging the gap of 6 decades. This 6-year term is an unprecedented example of parallel coordination of 'poor welfare and reform'. #1YearOfModi2," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The Union Minister also extended his gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for spreading a word on the party's achievements and its welfare schemes in the last six years.

“On this historic day, I thank crores of hardworking BJP workers – our messengers- who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread a word on the party’s achievements and its public welfare schemes. I thank them wholeheartedly for their immense hard work and sacrifice,” the 55-year-old former BJP chief tweeted with the hashtag – “#1YearOfModi2” in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter people of India and asserted that the country has started traversing on the path to ‘victory’ in its long battle against COVID-19.

Further, BJP President JP Nadda said Modi had given a new direction to the country’s democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people’s welfare and the country’s interest were reflected in every decision of the government.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the government on the completion of the successful one year of its second term,” the BJP president said. “This year of the Modi government is full of many achievements.”

Notably, PM Modi and his cabinet had taken oath on this day last year.