New Delhi: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completed its 180 days in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to assert that his government has “continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour”.

PM Modi also said that the decisions taken by his government in the last six months have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity.

“Inspired by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst.”

“During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst,” Modi said in a tweet.

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का पहला चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें। Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers & enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA government returned to power with a stronger mandate than in 2014.

Let’s have a look at some of the historic moments of the NDA Government:

Article 370

In a landmark judgement, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which promised special status to the Valley on August 5. All the mainstream J&K political leaders were put under detention, while the entire Valley was placed under unprecedented lockdown.

Ayodhya Verdict

In a historic judgement on November 9, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court granted sole ownership of the disputed site to Ram Lalla, while rejecting claims of the Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara, whose appeal was rejected completely.

For the Muslim side, however, the top court directed the Centre to provide alternate five-acre land to build the mosque. This ‘offer’, too, had been rejected by the AIMPLB.

Triple Talaq Bill

Parliament had in July approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following non-aligned BJD extending support and NDA constituents JD-U and AIADMK walking out.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill earlier and with Rajya Sabha approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men is now punishable by jail term of up to three years.

Howdy, Modi!

In a mega event held in the Houston on September 22, PM Narendra Modi shared staged with President Donald Trump. About 50,000 people of Indian origin from across the US had attended the event.

This assumes significance as it is for the first time in the recent history that the leaders of the two largest democracies in the world addressed a joint rally.

The ‘Howdy Modi’ event was PM Modi’s third address to the Indian-American community and first since his re-election in May. Earlier, he addressed the community in 2014 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) and at Silicon Valley in 2016.

BJP-Shiv Sena Breakup

In a setback for the BJP, the relation with its pre-poll alliance Shiv Sena soured after the results for Maharashtra assembly election were declared on October 24. With the latter insisting on CM’s chair for 2.5 years based on 50:50 formula, the BJP did not cede to its demand. As a result, the Shiv Sena went ahead and forged an alliance with Congress and NCP and formed a government in the state.