Narendra Modi government is yet to take the oath for second innings but the Indian Railways has already chalked out a mega action plan for the next 100 days.

Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)

The main focus of this action plan will be on the roadmap for freight transport since the railway plans to increase its revenue through freight trains. Indian Railways will focus on completing its ambitious Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project by 2020.

What is DFC?

As the name suggests, it is a dedicated corridor for freight trains which will not only reduce the traffic on passenger routes but also help to carry higher freight volumes.

Its objective is to create world-class rail infrastructure with advanced technology to carry higher throughput per train and to increase rail share in the freight market.

Indian railway has aimed to double its income by the year 2025 through freight transport.

More Humsafar Trains

They have also planned to extend the Humsafar Express, the fully AC 3-tier service, to new routes. The first Humsafar Express was inaugurated on December 16, 2016, between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar.

Indian Railways has decided to provide escalators, lifts, toilets and waiting rooms on priority to category-A and category-B stations. It will also ensure free Wifi for category-A plus, A and B stations.

Humsafar Express is equipped with all modern facilities designed and operated by Indian Railways.

Some essential features of Humsafar Express are: