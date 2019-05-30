New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to take the oath of Office of Prime Minister today along with his Council of ministers paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and is now scheduled to reach ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the resting place or ‘samadhi‘ of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi is accompanied by all the 303 newly-elected BJP Members of Parliament to pay homage to Gandhi and Vajpayee. Modi will also visit the National War Museum, according to sources.

Click here for complete coverage of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be attended by as many as 8000 guests, including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, those who have confirmed their attendance include President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Dignitaries from the business ecosystem, like Uday Kotak, VC and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, N Chandrasekharan, Chairman, Tata Sons, Dilip Sanghavi, MD, Sun Pharma, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE. Other names include, Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance ADAG, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra Group and Rajneesh Kumar, Chairman, SBI will also attend the ceremony slated to take place at 7 PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi: #Visuals from Atal Smriti; Narendra Modi will pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee here ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony as the Prime Minister. BJP President Amit Shah & other party leaders including JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh have arrived pic.twitter.com/JyC0q0XLL3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019