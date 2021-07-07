New Delhi: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle which will take place at 6 PM today and will be closely watched in the political circle. This will be PM Modi’s first cabinet reshuffle ever since he came back to power in 2019. Meanwhile, the arrival of various leaders at PM Modi’s residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, has sparked speculation on the Cabinet probables. BJP sources said that before the cabinet expansion to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, PM Modi would like to meet with the new ministers at his residence and apprise them of his expectations. Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Meeting Ahead of Expansion Ends; Leaders Leave PM Modi's Residence

Check the list of ministers who have arrived at PM Modi’s residence:

Maharashtra’s former chief minister Narayan Rane

Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Kapil Patil

Leader of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh ally Anupriya Patel

Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Uttarakhand lawmaker Ajay Bhatt

BJP national president JP Nadda

Sarbananda Sonowal

Bhupender Yadav

Anurag Thakur

Sunita Duggal

Pashupati Paras

Delhi | Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Purshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh, Pashupati Paras, present at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle pic.twitter.com/HXMxMRz6Lo — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: what to expect

Sources said that the new cabinet will be young, and have proper representation of all the communities, while some non-performing ministers will be dropped as the Prime Minister has personally reviewed performance of the present ministers.

A party functionary said that the new union cabinet will be one of the youngest in terms of average age and the tone has been set by appointing Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot the Governor of Karnataka.

It is learnt that young and new faces will also get majority of ministerial berths in the cabinet reshuffle.

Alliance partners will also be given ministerial berths in the reshuffle, especially the Janta Dal-United (JD-U) and Apna Dal, who currently have no representation.

This time, the number of women ministers in the Modi government is likely to increase. Apart from Anupriya Patel, Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Haryana MP Sunita Duggal, and Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje are likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

Who could be part of the new cabinet, here’s the list of probables: