New Delhi: Amid a 'strong possibility' that the Cabinet expansion may take place this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a crucial meet at his residence on Tuesday, in what is being seen as the final touches being given to the details of the likely reshuffle. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among other top ministers and party leaders will attend the meeting.

Besides, reports also claimed that said Shah and BJP leader BL Santhos confabulated with Modi at his residence for several hours on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the meeting took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and lasted for six hours.

Modi Cabinet May Get 19-20 New Faces

The number of ministers in the Modi government can go up to 79 from 60 after the expansion. At present, there are 21 Cabinet ministers, 9 MoS (minister of state) with independent charge, and 29 ministers of state besides PM Modi.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Assam chief minister who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi are seen as strong contenders. Apart from them, Manoj Tiwari, Narayan Rane, RCP Singh, Santosh Kushwaha, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Locket Chatterjee, Zafar Islam are also expected to be included in the Union Cabinet.

Allies of the saffron party like Apna Dal and JD(U) may also get berths. Some reports have claimed the swearing-in may happen as early as Wednesday. However, there was no official word on it.

Poll-Bound States May Figure High

States like Utttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh that are going to the assembly polls next year may figure high. West Bengal may also see its representation in the Modi Cabinet.

First Cabinet Expansion Since May 2019

If the reports come true and PM Modi goes ahead with the exercise, this will be the first time that Council of Ministers will be expanded since the NDA retained power in May 2019.