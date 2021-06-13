Modi Cabinet Expansion: Amid growing buzz about the possible Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, speculations are rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also contemplating expanding his Cabinet ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Notably, a series of high-level meetings at 7RCR prompted buzz of a rejig in the Union Cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019. Also Read - ‘One Earth, One Health’: PM Modi Calls For Global Unity To Prevent Future Pandemics At G7 Summit

While an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that the number of ministers in the Modi government can go up to 79 from 60 after the reshuffle. This hinted that there are more than two dozen vacancies in the Union cabinet at present. At present, there are 21 Cabinet ministers, 9 MoS (minister of state) with independent charge, and 29 ministers of state besides PM Modi. Also Read - G7 Summit Updates: PM Modi to Address 2 Crucial Sessions Tomorrow

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda have been reportedly assessing the various ministries, which is usually done before the reshuffle. As per the reports of the Hindi portal Live Hindustan, the top leaders have reviewed dozens of ministers and ministry in the past few days. Based on the review, underperforming ministers will be dropped from the Union Cabinet. Also Read - PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

List of Ministers Likely to Be Included In Modi Cabinet

MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi

BJP’s National vice-president Baijayant Panda.

Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel

Members of the BJP’s ally JDU can also be given space as and when PM Modi’s expands his cabinet.

JD(U) Demands Respectable Share