Modi cabinet expansion: NDA Minister shares big update on cabinet reshuffle; here’s what he said

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale indicated an imminent Union cabinet reshuffle with potential inductions from the BJP and ally NCP, while offering a fresh invitation to Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) MPs to join the NDA

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PM Modi and Amit Shah- File image

New Delhi: In a significant national development, Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday announced that a major Union Cabinet reshuffle could take place “very soon,” hinting at the induction of fresh faces from the BJP and its alliance partner NCP. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Athawale extended a direct olive branch to opposition MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), urging them to bridge ideological differences and join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to bolster national development efforts. Here are all the details you need to know about what the NDA minister said about Modi cabinet expansion.

Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale

Throwing an olive branch at the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) MPs, the Republican Party of India (A) chief urged the opposition party to bridge ideological differences and join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to bolster development efforts.

Talking to reporters here, Athawale, who is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said that a reshuffle of the Union cabinet could take place “very soon” following organisational changes within the BJP, with new faces from the BJP and ally NCP expected to be inducted.

Athawale makes explicit pitch to Sharad Pawar faction

Athawale made an explicit pitch to the Sharad Pawar faction, inviting them to become part of the central government.

“There may be ideological differences, but they (NCP-SP) should join the NDA,” Athawale said, adding that if senior leader Sharad Pawar refuses to take the step, the eight Lok Sabha MPs of the opposition party should independently consider joining the ruling alliance. However, hitting back at Athawale, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the Union minister as a “floater”, who is always daydreaming.

Athawale doesn’t believe in any ideology except power, Crasto charged.

“The less he speaks for others, the better,” he said.

Athawale also said that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke must join RPI (A) to fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream, strengthen society and the party.

(With inputs from agencies)