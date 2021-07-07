New Delhi: A total of 43 ministers, including 36 new faces and 7 ministers who got promoted, have taken oath in the Union Council of Ministers of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government today. The cabinet reshuffle, first since PM Modi’s re-election in 2019, saw a mix of youth and experienced candidates, the youngest of them aged 35.Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Meet The Women Ministers in PM Modi's New Cabinet

The new Cabinet of the Modi government also includes an assorted range of 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven civil servants, seven PhD holders and three ministers with business degrees. As speculated, the new cabinet has ministers cutting across castes and religions. Also Read - Jyotiraditya Scindia: Meet India’s New Civil Aviation Minister After Hardeep Singh Puri

While the portfolios of the cabinet ministers are yet to be announced, they have already been divided according to different states to monitor their development. Uttar Pradesh, which is arguably the most important political state, got the highest number of 8 ministers. Meanwhile, PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat got six ministers. Also Read - PM Modi Gets New Cabinet: 15 Including Jyotiraditya Scindia Take Oath As Union Ministers, Others As MoS

At the same time, Maharashtra and West Bengal got 4 ministers each, Bihar and Karnataka got 3, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha got 2, while Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur each got one minister.

State-wise Bifurcation of Cabinet Ministers: Full List of Leaders and Their States