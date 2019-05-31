New Delhi: A day after the Council of Ministers was sworn in, portfolios have been allocated to Cabinet Ministers. The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the ministers.

As expected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding the charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and all important policy issues. He would also be holding any other portfolio not allocated to any Minister.

Among his Cabinet, there has been a minor reshuffle. Now Raj Nath Singh would be the Minister of Defence while debutant Amit Shah would be the Minister of Home Affairs. Former bureaucrat Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is the new Minister of External Affairs.

HRD has been handed over to Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Nitin Jairam Gadkari would be the Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and also the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

D V Sadananda Gowda has been handed over the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Former Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman would now be handing the Ministry of Finance, and that of Corporate Affairs.

Ramvilas Paswan has been allocated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar is the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister. He also gets the charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj ministries.

Ravi Shankar Prasad continues as the Minister of Law and Justice; Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology. Harsimrat Kaur Badal gets Food Processing Industries.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Tribal leader Arjun Munda get the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

As speculated, Smriti Zubin Irani is the new Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Dr Harsh Vardhan is the Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; and Earth Sciences.

Prakash Javadekar is the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Piyush Goyal would handle Railways and the ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan continues as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the Minister of Minority Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi is the new Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and would also be the Minister of Coal; and Mines.

UP BJP chief Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey has been allocated the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Sena MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant is the new Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.