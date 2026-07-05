Modi Cabinet Reshuffle BIG Update: No Cabinet rejig until after Monsoon Session of Parliament, reports say…

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet has reportedly been postponed until after the Monsoon Session of Parliament. According to a Republic TV report, there is no window left for such an exercise to take place, putting an end to the buzz surrounding the Cabinet reshuffle. It is also important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour of Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia starting tomorrow.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi government will be held ahead of the monsoon season. The buzz intensified after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

It is important to note that “Team Nitin Nabin” is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles. BJP president Nabin also held consultations with a few Union ministers of state last week.

There are strong possibilities of some Union ministers being sent to take organisational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi ministry. Amid all these political developments, the most surprising development is linked to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. According to reports, Chadha is likely to be inducted into the new cabinet. Alongside him, the name of Ashok Mittal, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, is also being widely discussed for a possible cabinet berth.

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.