Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Which young faces are likely to be inducted into Narendra Modi’s Cabinet? Check probable names here

More representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are likely to find a place in the Modi ministry, as Assembly elections are due in these three states next year.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: In a significant development, a reshuffle in the Council of Ministers of the Modi government is likely to take place soon. According to top leaders of the ruling party, the exercise could be carried out at any time from now. Reports suggest that the reshuffle may take place before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. The changes in the Union Council of Ministers are expected to be undertaken in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under the leadership of its president, Nitin Nabin, the reports added.

“Team Nitin Nabin” is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles. There are strong possibilities of some Union ministers being sent to take organisational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi ministry.

Speculation is also rife about portfolio changes for some ministers, while the future of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is under a cloud, given a spate of controversies relating to matters under his ministry, especially the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE digital marking system.

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.

Here are some of the key details:

Two Union ministers — Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra — have been given the responsibility to head the party units of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, respectively.

Two other Union ministers – George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu– were not renominated by the BJP for the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

Their tenures in the Upper House concluded on June 21.

While Kurian has already resigned from his post, Bittu continues to be a minister.

It is learnt that he has been asked by the top brass to focus on the upcoming Punjab elections.

More representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are likely to find a place in the Modi ministry, as Assembly elections are due in these three states next year.

Following the BJP’s landslide victory in West Bengal, some of its MPs from the state could be inducted into the Union Ministry.

There is a possibility that a few representatives of the rebel Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) groups will secure ministerial berths.

Reshuffle buzz intensifies:

The reshuffle buzz intensified after Prime Minister Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, on the sidelines of a Padma Awards function. The speculation was further fuelled two days later, on June 25, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called on the President.

Officials described the meetings as courtesy calls, insisting that the two leaders routinely meet the President at regular intervals. However, it is highly probable that the reshuffle issue came up during the prime minister’s meeting with the President.