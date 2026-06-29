Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Update: Will Dharmendra Pradhan be replaced as HRD minister? Here’s what we know so far

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: A reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet seems to be imminent. According to the reports, the exercise may be carried out before the monsoon session of parliament begins. The reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers will be carried out in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under its president Nitin Nabin.

It is important to note that “Team Nitin Nabin” is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles.

There are strong possibilities of some union ministers being sent to take organisational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi ministry.

Dharmendra Pradhan likely to be replaced:

According to the reports, the portfolios of some of the ministers are likely to be changed. The future of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is under a cloud, given a spate of controversies relating to matters under his ministry, especially the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE digital marking system.

The sources suggested that the reshuffle, if it happens, may take place sometime in July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which normally begins in the third week of the month. It is also important to note that that there has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

The date for the ministerial shake-up is expected to be fixed taking into account the prime minister’s packed schedule.

Other Key Changes:

Reports also suggest that the portfolios of Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar could also be reshuffled. JD(U) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may also join the Cabinet. However, it is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.

Here are some of the key details:

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri likely to be replaced by a Sikh or a leader from Punjab

Notably, Raghav Chadda’s name is doing the rounds. The state could also get more representation in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Punjab has had limited representation in the Union Cabinet.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face action after being embroiled in controversy over the NEET question paper leak.

The departments of Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar can also be changed.

JD(U) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could also join the Cabinet.

Former RBI Governor and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, is being discussed as a possible full Cabinet minister

Two other Union ministers — George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu– were not renominated by the BJP for the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. Their tenures in the Upper House concluded on June 21.

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour to Seychelles from June 27 to 29, and he is also likely to travel to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand between July 6 and 11. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also scheduled to visit New Delhi from July 1 to 3.

NOTE: It is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.