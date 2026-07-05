Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Will Nitish Kumar become part of PM Modi’s union government? Here’s what we know so far

Nitish Kumar is now completely focused on his party, the Janata Dal (United), and strengthening its organisation. After stepping down as Chief Minister, he has devoted his full attention to the party and its organisational structure.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar (File)

New Delhi: Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi planning to include former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his cabinet? Reports have been circulating suggesting that Nitish Kumar is set to become a minister in PM Modi’s Union government. But the moot question is: Will Nitish Kumar, who remained at the helm of power in Bihar for nearly 20 years as chief minister, agree to join the Union Cabinet?

As per the NavBharat Times report, citing a reliable source within the NDA, Nitish Kumar is now completely focused on his party, the Janata Dal (United), and strengthening its organisation. After stepping down as Chief Minister, he has devoted his full attention to the party and its organisational structure.

The report further adds that Nitish Kumar is currently engaged in strengthening the party’s core framework and addressing any signs of internal dissent himself wherever they emerge. His primary objective is to ensure that the JD(U) emerges as the largest party in Bihar ahead of the next Assembly elections.

‘Nitish Has No Desire to Become a Union Minister’

The NBT report stated that Nitish Kumar has no interest in joining the Union Cabinet. According to the NBT source, he has no desire whatsoever to become a minister in the central government. Having led Bihar for nearly 20 years as Chief Minister, it is inconceivable that he would now work as a minister under someone else’s leadership. Therefore, any speculation that Nitish Kumar could join the Union Cabinet or become part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is completely baseless, the NBT source said.

Hardeep Singh Puri to be replaced as petroleum and natural gas minister?

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri likely to be replaced by a Sikh or a leader from Punjab, according to the reports. It is important to note that Raghav Chadda’s name is doing the rounds. In view of the upcoming assembly elections, the saffron camp could give more representation from Punjab

Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Punjab has had limited representation in the Union Cabinet.

Here are some of the key details:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face action after being embroiled in controversy over the NEET question paper leak.

The departments of Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar can also be changed.

JD(U) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could also join the Cabinet.

Former RBI Governor and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, is being discussed as a possible full Cabinet minister

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.

NOTE: It is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.