Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Is PM Modi planning to give new responsibility to Nitin Gadkari? Hardeep Singh Puri also likely to…

There is speculation that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face action after being embroiled in the controversy surrounding the NEET question paper leak

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The first major reshuffle in the Modi 3.0 government is likely to take place soon, as sources in the BJP say the upcoming exercise could lay down the “political vision and narrative” that will shape the Centre’s governance for the remainder of Modi’s third term. The rejig is also likely to reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most popular slogan: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’. Sources further add that the important restructuring, expected in the coming weeks, is being carefully designed to reinforce PM Modi’s vision.

The first hint of this can be witnessed in the saffron camp’s recent reshuffling of its Uttar Pradesh unit. As per the party leaders, the new state team has been carefully crafted to ensure representation across major social groups, reflecting the BJP’s attempt to consolidate its support among diverse communities ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

It is important to note that there are reports that suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make changes to his council of ministers on either Sunday or Monday. Though there is no official confirmation yet.

There is speculation that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face action after being embroiled in the controversy surrounding the NEET question paper leak. The portfolios of Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar could also be reshuffled. JD(U) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may also join the Cabinet. However, it is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.

Here are some of the key details:

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri likely to be replaced by a Sikh or a leader from Punjab

Notably, Raghav Chadda’s name is doing the rounds. The state could also get more representation in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Punjab has had limited representation in the Union Cabinet.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face action after being embroiled in controversy over the NEET question paper leak.

The departments of Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar can also be changed.

JD(U) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could also join the Cabinet.

Former RBI Governor and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, is being discussed as a possible full Cabinet minister

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.

NOTE: It is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.