Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Will PM Modi induct Raghav Chadha into his cabinet? Here’s what we know so far

Reports suggest that Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri likely to be replaced by a Sikh or a leader from Punjab. It is important to note that Raghav Chadda’s name is doing the rounds.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The rejig in the Modi cabinet is likely to be held soon. According to the reports, the reshuffle exercise may be carried out anytime from now, possibly before the monsoon session of Parliament begins. It is important to note that “Team Nitin Nabin” is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles. BJP president Nabin also held consultations with a few Union ministers of state last week.

There are strong possibilities of some Union ministers being sent to take organisational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi ministry. Amid all these political developments, the most surprising development is linked to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. According to reports, Chadha is likely to be inducted into the new cabinet. Alongside him, the name of Ashok Mittal, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, is also being widely discussed for a possible cabinet berth.

Which leaders from Punjab are likely to find a place in the Modi cabinet?

It’s a known fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party is currently putting all its efforts in strengthening its position in Punjab. At present, Punjab’s face in the Modi government is Ravneet Singh Bittu, who serves as a Union Minister of State. However, it is important to note that Bittu’s Rajya Sabha term has ended. Under the rules, a person can remain a minister without being a Member of Parliament for only six months, and that deadline expires in December this year. Bittu currently serves as the Minister of State for Railways.

In such a scenario, giving a prominent Punjabi face a place in the cabinet is both a necessity and a strategy for the BJP. Tarun Chugh of Amritsar also remains in the race, but Raghav Chadha appears to have an edge. Speculation intensified further after the recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu. The BJP understands that after parting ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal, it needs a strong and fresh narrative among Sikh and urban voters in Punjab.

Hardeep Singh Puri to be replaced as petroleum and natural gas minister?

Reports suggest that Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri likely to be replaced by a Sikh or a leader from Punjab. It is important to note that Raghav Chadda’s name is doing the rounds. The state could also get more representation in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Since Narendra Modi became prime minister, Punjab has had limited representation in the Union Cabinet.

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.

NOTE: It is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.