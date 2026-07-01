Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Is PM Modi planning to replace Hardeep Singh Puri as petroleum and natural gas minister? Here’s what we know

Sources aware of the deliberations said the reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers will be carried out in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under its president Nitin Nabin.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/modi-cabinet-reshuffle-prime-minister-narendra-modi-hardeep-singh-puri-nirmala-sitharaman-nitin-gadkari-nirmala-sitharaman-rajnath-singh-dharmendra-pradhan-raghav-chadha-amit-shah-8462224/ Copy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: The reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers seems to be imminent and likely to be held soon. According to the reports, citing top echelons of the Modi government, the process may be carried out anytime from now, possibly before the monsoon session of Parliament begins. The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 20 and is expected to go on for three weeks. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is yet to take a final decision.

Sources aware of the deliberations said the reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers will be carried out in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under its president Nitin Nabin. “Team Nitin Nabin” is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles.

The rejig is also likely to reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most popular slogan: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’. Sources further add that the important restructuring, expected in the coming weeks, is being carefully designed to reinforce PM Modi’s vision.

Hardeep Singh Puri to be replaced as petroleum and natural gas minister?

Reports suggest that Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri likely to be replaced by a Sikh or a leader from Punjab. It is important to note that Raghav Chadda’s name is doing the rounds. The state could also get more representation in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Punjab has had limited representation in the Union Cabinet.

Here are some of the key details:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could face action after being embroiled in controversy over the NEET question paper leak.

The departments of Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar can also be changed.

JD(U) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could also join the Cabinet.

Former RBI Governor and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, is being discussed as a possible full Cabinet minister

New Faces Likely to be Inducted:

Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to be inducted in the cabinet. It was Shrikant who brought six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the NDA fold. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who left the TMC, could also be included.

NOTE: It is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.