New Delhi: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video meeting with Chief Ministers of states, UTs, which is scheduled to be held at 10 AM on Monday. Reports claimed that nearly nine state heads — mostly from Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Mizoram and Meghalaya are expected to speak during the meet as all large states have shared their views in the earlier three meetings.

On March 20, when the Prime Minister held the first meeting with the CMs, eight states had shared their views on containing COVID-19 spread. On April 2, in the second meeting, other eight states discussed lockdown exit strategy. In the third meeting on April 11, the Chief Ministers demanded an extension of the lockdown.

In the fourth meeting today, Chief Ministers will apprise PM Modi of the responses to the partial relaxations granted on April 20 to certain sectors. Besides, the states might demand a financial package from the Centre, and an amendment to the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act.

To boost the economic activities in the country, the MHA on Friday allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas, to open during the lockdown. But those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3.