New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again assured that all Indians will be immunised once covid-19 vaccines are safe to do so and no one will be left out. He, however, added that frontline workers and the most vulnerable lot will be given a priority and will be vaccinated first. For the same, a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 has also been formed.

"I would like to assure the nation that, as and when a vaccine becomes available, everyone will be vaccinated. No one will be left behind," Modi said in an interview to The Economic Times.

"Of course, initially we may focus on protecting the most vulnerable and the frontline workers. A National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 has been constituted to chart the way forward."

The Prime Minister asserted that the work on the vaccine is still going on and the administration will rely on guidance by experts on distribution of vaccine among citizens.

Modi then went on to exude confidence in reforms undertaken by his government in the past months, saying that they will help accelerate the growth rate in manufacture and agriculture sectors. He also lashed out his detractors for not giving the Centre its due credit.

“I am confident that these reforms undertaken in the last few months will help increase the growth rate and returns in both the manufacturing and agriculture sectors,” he told the publication.

“First, in agriculture, as I said earlier, our farmers have broken all records and we have also done record procurement at the highest ever levels of MSP. These two factors — record production and record purchase — are going to inject significant income in the rural economy which will have its own virtuous cycle of demand generation,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by the ET.