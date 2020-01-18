New Delhi: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah said that India has got a Prime Minister who takes pride in our culture, heritage and tradition. “After a long time, the country has seen a Prime Minister who does the Ganga Aarti with pride before taking the oath,” Amit Shah said giving his speech in Vedanta Bharati Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane in Bengaluru.

At Vedanta Bharati Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane in Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/qHtavGmneL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 18, 2020

“It also sends a message to the world that India has a lot to offer,” he said. “He is the first PM who takes pride in worshipping inside Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple,” he added, blaming ‘misinterpretation’ of ‘secularism’ for the lost glory of Indian culture.

“PM Modi has tried to spread our country’s culture, heritage and tradition in the entire world. He is the flag-bearer of our culture and tradition and has elevated the pride we have for our culture, heritage and tradition,” Amit Shah said.

Talking about Adi Shankaracharya to the students, Amit Shah said, “I request the students to not fall on the face-meaning of the Vivekadeepini. They must understand its core values from their teachers and should try and implement it into their lives. I assure them it will ensure that they always tread the right path in life.”