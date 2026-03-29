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Modi government takes big step amid LPG crisis, eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply for...

Modi government takes big step amid LPG crisis, eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply for…

Amid LPG shortages due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the Modi government has relaxed petroleum safety norms to enable faster kerosene distribution through select petrol pumps across 21 states and UTs.

PM Modi- File image

LPG crisis update: In a big step taken from the Modi government amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, the central government has eased the petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of kerosene to households. Notably, the supply of cooking gas has been impacted in the country due to ongoing war in West Asia between the US, Israel and Iran. In the recent development, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has released a notification on the supply of kerosene in India.

What is Modi government planning on kerosene?

In the recent update, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said in a notification that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and Union Territories Select petrol pumps operated by public sector oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are permitted to store and dispense kerosene to households.

How will common people receive kerosene?

Each designated retail outlet is allowed to store up to 5,000 litres of kerosene. Up to two such service stations can be designated per district. The move specifically supports 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, focusing on areas that had previously become “kerosene-free”. These temporary provisions are effective for 60 days to address immediate supply disruptions.

In addition to petrol pumps, kerosene will be distributed through the traditional ration shop network, with states encouraged to prioritise rural areas. The move is a response to global energy supply disruptions caused by conflicts in West Asia, which have impacted LNG supplies and caused potential LPG shortages.

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Modi government makes additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene to states

The government has made an additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene to states, over and above their regular supply. As LNG supplies tighten, kerosene is being reintroduced to ensure uninterrupted availability for households, particularly for cooking and lighting, a report by IANS news agency said.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that despite the relaxation of rules, safety and monitoring standards will remain in place to prevent the diversion of PDS kerosene for adulteration. Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand.

The Ministry of Coal has already issued an order to Coal India and Singareni Collieries to allot higher quantities to states for distributing coal to small, medium and other consumers.

(With inputs from agencies)

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