Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for not addressing the burning issue of Hathras gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh. “I wanted victim’s family to know that they are not alone, we are there for them…The entire family was targetted by Uttar Pradesh administration, but our PM didn’t say a word on the issue,” Gandhi said. Also Read - New Laws to Make Farmers ‘Slaves of Corporates’: Rahul Gandhi's Latest Dig Against Centre

Rahul Gandhi was talking to mediapersons before going to hold tractor rallies in Punjab, Haryana in protest against the newly passed controversial Farm Bills 2020.

“Our yatra is against the three ‘kaala kanoon’ (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able find a way out,” Gandhi said at the press conference here.

The conference was also attended by other Congress leaders, including, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

He also attacked the Centre for not handling the COVID crisis properly and said that Modi government has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India’s economy and provide employment to labourers.

“I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking,” Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab to protest against the new farm laws, said during a media briefing.

“Do you know why China was able to take away a part of our land? It is because China knows that the person who is sitting at the top just cares about his image,” Gandhi said while hitting out at the Centre.

Replying to Shiromani Akali Dal’s question that ‘what was he doing abroad when farm bills were passed’, Gandhi said, “My mother had gone for medical check-up and my sister couldn’t go with her as few members of her staff had COVID. I was there with my mother. I’m her son too after all and have to look after her.”

(With inputs from ANI)