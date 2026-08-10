Government offering Rs 5 lakh for inter-caste marriage? Check eligibility, how to apply and other details here

New Delhi: With an aim to eliminate the caste-based discrimination from the country and promote social harmony, the Modi government has been taking several steps. As part of these efforts, the Centre and several state governments provide financial assistance to couples who enter into inter-caste marriages. It is important to note that eligible couples can receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.
The benefit of this scheme is available only when one of the spouses belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) and the other is a non-SC person, i.e. from the General or OBC category. Additionally, the marriage must be the first marriage for both individuals. In other words, neither of the spouses should be entering into a second marriage.
It is worth noting that the Central Government runs the Dr. Ambedkar Social Integration Scheme under the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation for this purpose. In addition, several state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, also run their own inter-caste marriage incentive schemes. The financial assistance offered under these schemes varies from state to state and can range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.
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