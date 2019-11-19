New Delhi: The Modi government is reportedly planning to launch a healthcare scheme for the middle class, which is yet to be covered under any health scheme, NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank said on Monday. The scheme, however, would not cover those already covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat, launched in September 2018, caters the bottom 40% population of the country.

On Monday, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar released a report titled ‘Health System for a New India: Building Blocks-Potential Pathways to Reform.’ The report, according to NITI Aayog Health Adviser Alok Kumar, intends to prepare a roadmap to set up a health system for those from the middle class, as the poor are already covered under Ayushman Bharat, while the rich can manage to get the most expensive treatment for themselves.

The report notes that 50% of the middle class is not covered under any health scheme and hence the idea was to pool their risk assets to cater to the healthcare needs of the middle class.

If the scheme is indeed implemented, an individual from the middle class will be able to avail its benefits by paying Rs 200 or Rs 300 as a premium.

The report was launched in the presence of Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder as well as the co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who later also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In fact, Gates had met the Prime Minister in January too, and congratulated him over the achievements of Ayushman Bharat.