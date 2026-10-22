Modi government makes SIM binding operational from January 1: WhatsApp, Telegram will now stop working on these phones

The Modi government has made SIM binding mandatory for instant messaging applications, setting a compliance deadline of December 31, with rules taking effect on January 1. Under the new Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directive, platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal must remain continuously linked to the active physical SIM card installed on the device. Removing, deactivating, or swapping the registered SIM will instantly render these messaging accounts inaccessible, closing a key loophole exploited in online fraud.
Historically, messaging applications relied on a single-instance One-Time Password (OTP) via text message to verify a phone number upon initial setup. Once authenticated, users could continue using the application indefinitely on a device, even if the SIM card was subsequently removed, replaced, or deactivated. Under the new SIM-binding protocol, the messaging application must maintain an active, real-time link with the physical SIM or registered eSIM present inside the smartphone. If the system detects that the registered SIM card has been detached or deactivated, the user session will automatically terminate, barring further access.
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