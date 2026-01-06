Masterstroke by Modi government, 12-foot-tall smart fencing installed at the Chicken’s Neck as BSF fortifies India-Bangladesh border

Home

BSF teams are also conducting raids several kilometers inside Indian territory when required, to dismantle the smuggling network at its roots.

New Delhi: In a major development, the Modi government has sounded a high alert along the India-Bangladesh international border amid the ongoing unrest in the neighboring country. According to reports, the Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened the border security in the strategically crucial Chicken’s Neck (Siliguri Corridor) region by installing a new design of border fencing (NDF) across nearly 75 percent of the area.

As per a report by The Tribune, citing BSF officials, a 12-foot-high newly designed fencing has been installed in particularly sensitive stretches. Officials said that significant changes have been made to the area domination plan. Under the new plan, the BSF is targeting areas from where cattle are collected and brought close to the border for smuggling.

Here are some of the key details:

This fence takes several minutes to cut through, and its height and structure make it extremely difficult to cross

This arrangement will help significantly reduce infiltration attempts and incidents such as cattle smuggling.

The BSF apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals who had inadvertently entered India illegally in the recent months

After completing a thorough background verification, the BSF handed them over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

As part of this process, their fingerprints and personal details were shared to verify any criminal or anti-national records.

According to official data, since January 2025 the BSF has seized smuggled goods worth approximately ₹85 crore, including cattle, gold, silver, wildlife products, weapons, ammunition, and other contraband.

440 Bangladeshis (including smugglers and touts), 152 Indians, and 11 other individuals were arrested in the same period.

187 Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the BGB after completing the necessary legal procedures.

BSF officials stated that in the coming period, efforts will continue to expand fencing coverage, further strengthen technological surveillance, and intensify operations against border crimes with the cooperation of local communities, ensuring that the security of the Chicken’s Neck region is not compromised under any circumstances.

