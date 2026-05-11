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Remain calm and avoid any panic: Modi government minister makes big statement after PM Modis Sunday address

‘Remain calm and avoid any panic’: Modi government minister makes big statement after PM Modi’s Sunday address

After PM Modi’s Sunday address, a Union minister appealed to the public to stay calm and not panic, emphasizing that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: After PM Modi shared several warnings in his address to the nation requesting residents to save petrol, diesel and get back to Covid-time measures of Work from Home (WFH) and abstain from buying gold, a sense of panic has spread across the nation where people are speculations possibilities of an energy lockdown. However, in this perspective, the central government has appealed to public to prevent panic and said that energy security is being secured despite market volatility. Here are all the details you need to know about the clarification issued by the central government on PM Modi’s Sunday address.

What Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on shortages or disruptions in supply chains?

“I urge people to remain calm and avoid any kind of panic as the government is taking concrete steps to prevent shortages or disruptions in supply chains,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on social media.

Also read: ‘Covid-era practices’: Will WFH return like lockdown times? Here’s what PM Modi said

“PM Modi’s appeal for collective participation of people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges is going to be a significant step towards self-reliance and ensuring energy security. It is the prime minister’s broader message about conservation during a difficult global period”, the minister added on PM Modi’s sunday speech.

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What PM Modi said on work from home, fuel saving and public transport?

In a big statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested measures, including judicious use of petrol and diesel, using metro rail services in cities, car pooling, maximum use of EVs, utilising railway services to send parcels, and working from home to save foreign exchange.

Also read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

The Prime Minister also mentioned that when there is pressure on the supply chain, difficulties increase despite various measures by the government to overcome the crisis.

“That’s why, during the global crisis, keeping the country above all else, we have to take resolutions. We have developed work from home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during corona. We got habituated to it. The need of the hour is to resume those methods,” PM Modi said.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign visits for one year.

(With inputs from agencies)

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