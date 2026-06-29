Modi government plans major action on petrol and diesel as West Asia crisis nears end, sale restrictions will now be…

The Indian government will lift emergency restrictions on petrol and diesel sales from July 1 following supply safeguards over the Strait of Hormuz closure.

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Motorists queue up to refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump amid reports of fuel shortage following a recent increase in petrol prices, in Thane, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel update: In a significant national update, India will lift temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1. The Union government will lift temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel starting July 1, ending emergency measures introduced earlier this month. The curbs were implemented to safeguard domestic fuel supplies following disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

What has Modi government decided on Petrol and diesel restrictions?

The precautionary regulations had barred commercial consumers from purchasing fuel at retail stations and placed a daily limit on diesel sales to protect public availability. Authorities feared the conflict in the Gulf could severely disrupt global energy supply chains and trigger domestic shortages.

Also read: Are petrol and diesel prices going to be reduced soon? This is what we know

Restrictions on commercial LPG withdrawn

Earlier this week, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced that all restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders have been withdrawn with immediate effect, following improvement in the West Asia war crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has communicated to all states after a review of the situation, and decided to relax the restrictions on sale of commercial LPG cylinders, Kota said in a post on X.

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“The Government of India has reviewed the temporary LPG supply restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia crisis and has decided to restore commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels,” he added.

Some of the key directives communicated by the MoPNG are withdrawal of sectoral restrictions on non-domestic (commercial) packed LPG and resuming supplies of commercial LPGs at pre-crisis levels, Kota said.

“Bulk LPG supplies may be restored up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. Consumers with access to PNG are to continue or transition to PNG as a long-term measure,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)