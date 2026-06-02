Big Move by Modi Government as India sends Letter of Request to France for 114 Rafale jets; Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal awaits response

The Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, is currently in France and may visit the facilities of Dassault Aviation where the Rafale fighter jets are produced.

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Rafale fighter jet

New Delhi: In a significant development, India has issued a Letter of Request (LoR) to France for a deal worth approximately Rs 3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. According to a Navbharat Times report, the letter of request was sent last week by the Ministry of Defence’s Acquisition Wing to French government officials as part of the proposed deal. As per the agreement, 94 of the 114 Rafale aircraft are expected to be manufactured in India by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation in partnership with an Indian company.

As per news agency ANI quoting sources in the Ministry of Defence, the French side is expected to respond to India’s request or tender within the next two to three months. Both sides are likely to complete negotiations and finalize the deal within the next year.

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Here are some of the key details:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit France around mid-June

The Rafale deal is likely to be discussed during his meetings with the French leadership.

India is currently facing a significant shortage of fighter aircraft squadrons

India is seeking to address this gap by inducting a large number of advanced 4.5-generation-plus Rafale fighters.

Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have already ordered 62 Rafale aircraft, an additional order of 114 jets would take the total number to 176 Rafales.

The Indian Navy has expressed its intention to acquire 31 more Rafale aircraft to address maritime security challenges.

If that plan materializes, the total number of Rafale jets in India could exceed 200.

Defence Ministry Focused on Strengthening Air Power

The Ministry of Defence conducted a comprehensive study under the leadership of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in 2024 to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The ministry is now working with a strong focus on implementing measures aimed at strengthening India’s air power.

50 percent of the Rafale Aircraft Will Be Indigenous

The Defence Acquisition Council approved the Indian Air Force’s proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets more than four months ago. The Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, is currently in France and may visit the facilities of Dassault Aviation where the Rafale fighter jets are produced.

Under the proposed deal, it will be the first time that Rafale aircraft are manufactured outside France, with nearly 50 percent indigenous content. This would mark a significant step forward for India’s domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and the government’s push for greater self-reliance in the defence sector.