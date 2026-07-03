Modi government reshuffle: Big change in cabinet as Amit Shah may get BIG promotion | Here’s what reports say

High-level meetings fuel anticipation of a strategic central government realignment and portfolio changes before the upcoming parliamentary session.

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PM Modi and Amit Shah- File image

Modi government reshuffle: In a significant national development, speculation is mounting over an impending central government cabinet reshuffle ahead of critical state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to make an official announcement, the ruling BJP’s new leadership team is reportedly finalized following high-level deliberations. As per reports, this strategic realignment is expected to significantly reconfigure the union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with indicators pointing toward a substantial expansion and a redistribution of key portfolios before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament begins.

Who are the big leaders in Modi government reshuffle?

The upcoming reshuffle is widely anticipated to signal a structural shift in the internal balance of power, potentially granting greater representation to leaders aligned with the Amit Shah faction. Intense media speculation surrounds the political fates of high-profile incumbents, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, both of whom are rumored for major reassignments or broader organizational responsibilities, a report by LIVE Hindustan said.

Observers note that these portfolio adjustments will coincide with the unveiling of a revamped party apparatus under BJP president Nitin Naveen, marking a synchronized effort to tighten the party’s administrative and electoral grip.

Also read: Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Is PM Modi planning to replace Hardeep Singh Puri as petroleum and natural gas minister? Here’s what we know

Will Home Minister Amit Shah be promoted to the post of Deputy Prime Minister?

Perhaps the most significant undercurrent of these deliberations is the rumored elevation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the post of Deputy Prime Minister. While analysts argue that such a title would do little to alter his already formidable influence over government policy and organizational strategy, the move would serve as an undeniable ideological and political signal from the BJP high command regarding its future leadership trajectory. Notably, speculations are also rife that PM Modi may be planning to replace Hardeep Singh Puri as petroleum and natural gas minister.

NOTE: It is important to clarify that there has been no official confirmation regarding any names so far.